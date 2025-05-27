Tehachapi honors military members at special Memorial Day ceremony

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — Jewel Aquino, a Tehachapi resident, speaks about her late son during Memorial Day ceremony at Marx Central Park in Tehachapi.



Jewel honors her son on Facebookand has helped other mothers create Facebook pages for their family members who died.

Jewel is a gold star mother. Gold star means mothers whose children have died while in the military.

Blue star mothers are those whose children are serving in the military.

In a heartfelt ceremony, the community of Tehachapi gathered to honor those who served our nation to the fullest, accompanied by touching messages, a gun salute, and moving music. I’m Steve Virgen, your neighborhood reporter.

“When you see me I hope you remember Eriq. You don’t need to remember my name, but if you see me also that’s Eriq’s mom,” says Jewel Aquino.

Aquino of Tehachapi says she doesn’t like to be the center of attention. She says Memorial Day was all about her late son and others who died while serving our nation.

“This community is small, but it is mighty and deeply patriotic. And I am grateful to be part of it," she told the crowd.

Jewel tells me she’s a part of group of military mothers in Tehachapi. They helped her when she was grieving the loss of her son a year and a half ago. She remembers her son and others who died with laminated cards and photos.

"I was just trying to relay a message, which is never forgotten. What forgotten really means. Never forgotten," she said.

The community of Tehachapi packed Marx Central Park for the ceremony that also featured a gun salute, and a bagpipe rendition of Amazing Grace.

“Well I’m a veteran. I served in the Army for six years and I have a son that’s currently in for almost 10. We’ve both been in combat. So it’s a day of remembrance, all those who gave their lives in the defense of our country. They made the sacrifice. I don’t mean to sound cliche but it really is a day to remember, a somber day and one that remember with great dignity, pride and humility. And we will never forget those sacrifices made," said Steve Swindle, director of the American Legion Riders Tehachapi chapter.

