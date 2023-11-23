Watch Now
IDENTITY CRISIS AVERTED: Wasco Football's route to Valley title berth

Posted at 5:30 PM, Nov 22, 2023
  • Following a rocky start, the Wasco Tigers coaching staff said their team found itself having an identity crisis. As the season wore on, the team found it's footing finishing third in its league while earning a spot in the Central Section Division V playoffs.
  • Building on the momentum they found earlier in the season, the Tigers have continued to roll in the playoffs earning a berth into the Valley championship game against the Bishop Union Broncos in Bishop at 6 p.m. on Friday.

