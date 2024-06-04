Is it postpartum depression or the baby blues?

According to the CDC, 1 in 8 women are affected by postpartum depression. McFarland mother Dalila Garza says postpartum "hit her like a ton of bricks". Raising awareness for other soon to be mothers.

For many women, becoming a mother is a lifelong dream, yet oftentimes, a woman’s birthing experience doesn’t go as planned.

Postpartum depression can affect any new mom, but there are some signs you can look out for.

It's common for women to experience what's known as the "baby blues" after giving birth.

Feeling worried, sad, and tired are all symptoms of baby blues, something that the CDC says should resolve itself in a couple of days.

Mom of four Dalila Garza says because she didn't know what postpartum depression was, she didn't pay attention to the importance of aftercare and wasn't prepared for her experience.



Feeling down, stressed, and overwhelmed are all normal after giving birth, but when it starts to progress, it could be a sign of postpartum depression.

A local mother tells me she had no idea what postpartum was… until it affected her.

“When postpartum came, it hit me like a ton of bricks. I felt this disconnect with myself, as a new mom,” said mom of four Dalila Garza.

Garza says because she didn’t know what postpartum depression was, she didn’t pay attention to the importance of aftercare and wasn’t prepared for her experience.

Garza says she was more emotional than usual, didn’t want to be alone, and had feelings of guilt. Confused, she spoke with a medical professional friend who gave her insight to look into postpartum depression.

“You have a baby and you’re supposed to be happy and everything is suppose to be fine but it wasn’t,” said Garza. “It was hard it was a big transition in my life from you know being by myself and now it’s me and a little person that’s dependent of me.”

Garza is just one of thousands of mothers who experience postpartum depression and says she felt a sense of guilt for how she was feeling. Similar to the baby blues, postpartum symptoms last longer and have more of an effect on day to day life.

“When that postpartum depression kicks in now you’re maybe not eating which is going affect the intake breastmilk also your energy level in turn is going to change your mood which could have you disconnect from the child which is very dangerous.” Said psychiatric social worker for Kaiser Permanente Rudy Hernandez.

Hernandez says that feeling of guilt is what usually keeps mothers from reaching out for help.

“I have moms all the time talk to me and tell me ‘I was afraid to tell anyone because I thought they were going think I’m crazy and I’m going to lose my baby’ and I say no you’re not you’re a good mom you’re just tired,” said Hernandez. “You’re a good mom you’re just going through some depression, this is common this is normal.”

Hernandez says it’s important to pay close attention to the mother and her child and look out for any symptoms that may indicate baby blues or postpartum, also encouraging them to join a support group or try therapy.

Garza says she tried support groups and therapy after her fourth pregnancy, saying it’s a decision that has helped her in her journey with postpartum.

“Listening to the stories of other women was just so impactful for me. Like I just did a sigh or relief I felt a genuine sigh or relief like I am not alone there are other women struggling,” said Garza.

Whether its feelings of baby blues or postpartum depression, it’s normal to have different kinds of emotions after giving birth. For more reassurance, reach out to your healthcare provider to schedule an appointment.

