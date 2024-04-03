New City Manager is appointed to the city of McFarland

Improvements are coming to roadways, water and sewer systems and finances now that a new city manager has been elected to serve the city of McFarland.



Its been one month since Diego Viramontes has worked as the cities new city manager.

During his time in office, Viramontes has been able to finalize the city's 2023 fiscal year audit and file on time for the first time since 2016.



Creating an open line of communication. That's the first of many goals for McFarland's new City Manager.

Diego Viramontes is one month into his job of leading the city of McFarland, discussing what he's done and what he has planned for the future.

"I say this all the time, getting back to the basics. Let's focus on our critical infrastructure, let's focus on our public safety needs, and let's focus on our fiscal stability. That's really the cornerstone of any successful community,” said City manager Viramontes.

Viramontes says while this isn't the path he would've ideally chosen, his background in finance and being a Delano native allow him to better understand what the needs of the community actually are.

In his first month, Viramontes has been able to finalize the city's 2023 fiscal year audit and file on time for the first time since 2016. Rather than creating new projects — Viramontes says he's focused on continuing the work that has been started.

"To put it nicely, our streets are not in the best conditions but with that there are some financial constraints but thankfully with Congressmen Valladao's office there were able to assist with some funding there in the amount of approximately 6 million dollars,” said Viramontes.

Aside from roadway improvements, Viramontes says he's also focused on improving their sewer and water systems — putting in applications with the state water resource control board for financial assistance of roughly 40 million dollars.

However, Viramontes says in order for McFarland to truly expand, better communication needs to be instilled between the community and city officials. He says by doing so, a level of trust is built between both parties and possible solutions become a joint effort.

With the city having a high Spanish speaking population — Viramontes wants to work on communicating in different dialects so that no one feels left out and everyone has a voice.

"Social media, church groups, other community groups in the area, meeting them where they're at and having that open line of communication, with community members because it’s clear that the council meetings themselves are not enough,” said Viramontes.

Viramontes says not all the issues are quick fixes and require time to create solutions and he encourages the community to contact him via email at dviramontes@mcfarlandcity.org if you feel your needs that aren't being met.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

