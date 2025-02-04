"A Day without Immigrants" takes place in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — City of Delano participates in "A Day without Immigrants". With local businesses closing shop for the day as well as schools feeling the effects with parents not taking their kids to school.

“A day without immigrants” was a concept that originated on social media, and this isn’t the first time it's taken place.

It occurred once before in 2017, during President Trump's first term. And now shortly into his second term, it’s happening across the country once more.

The purpose is to show solidarity with immigrant communities, protesting peacefully against Trump's policies by staying home and not making any purchases.



At La Preciosa Market, on any given day the owner says they can see up to 1,000 customers daily. But on February 3rd, the doors stayed closed in solidarity of their community.

“We have to stick as a community for immigration because my parents are immigrants too you know they came from a different country, you know we came here for a better life so we have to stick with each other because what builds America is immigrants you know,” said Tony Muthana.

Muthana is the owner of La Preciosa Market, owning three different locations. However, each one was closed on February 3rd.

The purpose of “A day without Immigrants” is to show solidarity with immigrant communities, protesting peacefully against Trump's policies by staying home and not making any purchases.

“My store is all Hispanic so I know the language too I speak it so they’re all Hispanic like they’re my raza you know like my people. I’m here to support that’s why I closed mainly today to just boycott,” said Muthana.

Across the city, parents have also joined in the stand with Muthana, keeping their kids home from school.

The Delano Elementary School District telling 23ABC that did notice a decline in student attendance, giving us this statement;

“We would like to remind you that Board Policy 5125 - Student Records states that student records shall not be disclosed to a person, agency, or organization for immigration enforcement purposes without parental consent, a court order, or judicial subpoena.”

At the Delano Joint Union High School District, Assistant Superintendent Rene Ayon says they, too, have felt the impacts.

“When you look at the district as a whole, we’re about, you know we average about 95% [in attendance] and right now our preliminary figures indicate we’re about high 60’s to 70’s,” said Ayon.

With it being 2 weeks since President trump has taken office, both immigrants and advocates across the country and here in Kern County say they are prepared for a long battle.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

