Know Your Rights: Delano town hall on Border Patrol sweeps in Kern County

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Community leaders and legal experts address concerns over immigration enforcement in Kern County, offering vital information to residents.

The primary focus of the town hall is to educate residents about their rights during encounters with Border Patrol or ICE agents.

Border Patrol sweeps have been reported in Bakersfield, Arvin, and other parts of Kern County.

Organizers acknowledge the heightened fears in rural areas where many undocumented residents often live.

A town hall meeting titled "Know Your Rights" is set to take place at Robert F. Kennedy High School, aiming to inform residents about their constitutional rights when stopped or questioned by Border Patrol or ICE agents.

This meeting comes amidst a wave of anxiety in Kern County as Border Patrol sweeps have been reported in Bakersfield, Arvin, and other areas. According to Border Patrol officials, these operations target individuals involved in criminal activities. However, not everyone is convinced of this claim, and many fear that anyone could be detained indiscriminately.

Jay Tamsi, co-founder of the Immigration Justice Collaborative and president of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, acknowledged the heightened fear in the community.

“We’re going to move to most of the rural areas in Kern County, if not all of them, because that’s where a lot of our undocumented folks and immigrants reside,” Tamsi said.

Tamsi shared that his organization has received a surge of calls from concerned residents over the past week.

“They are not going to work, and you know that’s because of the raids hopping around in Kern County. I think that’s really important, that we have these presentations. They come knowing that we have attorneys and experts here to support them,” Tamsi continued.

One of the experts attending the meeting is H.A. Sala, a criminal defense lawyer, who is focused on educating attendees about their constitutional rights.

“They are aware that they have certain rights that should be exercised,” said Sala.

During the meeting, Sala stressed a fundamental principle:

“The main point that we are stressing is that they have a right not to answer any questions by any Border Patrol agent,” he stated.

Sala’s goal is to help attendees feel more confident and informed by the end of the meeting.

“A number of lawyers in this community stand with them. We support them, and they have rights just like any citizen in this country. We want them to leave with that attitude and that resolve,” Sala said.

The organizers also announced additional presentations scheduled for East Bakersfield at Field on Tuesday and in Arvin on Thursday, both beginning at 6 p.m. These sessions aim to further empower the community with knowledge and resources in the face of ongoing enforcement actions.

