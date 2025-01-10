Uptick in border patrol causes increased anxiety for Delano residents

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — After days of having the U.S border patrol in Kern County with multiple sightings, the community of Delano is starting to feel the effects. With many local businesses seeing a decrease in customers.

Recent border patrol sightings in Kern County have brought an increase in anxiety to the city of Delano. So much so, that now local businesses are starting to feel the effects.

Kern Bakery in Delano typically gets its rush of customers in the morning, receiving about 60-70 customers on average, but on Thursday a worker says they’ve had about 15-20 customers walk in.

Sightings have been made in Bakersfield and Arvin, with rumors of potential sightings in Delano around Home Depot.



In the middle of the afternoon it’s typical for businesses to experience a lunch rush hour however on Thursday, some places became a ghost town. Recent border patrol sightings are the reason for this uptick in anxiety to Delano residents.

“They’re scared to go come here or go out. Many people have mentioned that they’re having people bring them their food to their house, telling them “don’t worry about I’ll bring this this and that to you’,” said Bernardo Hernandez.

Bernardo Hernandez works at Kern Bakery in Delano and says he typically gets a morning rush. Farm workers coming in early in the morning before their shifts, but for almost two days now, that hasn’t been the case.

“On normal days there’s a big influx of customers coming and going. Right now, we’ve had about a fourth of our customers come in,” said Hernandez.

The lack of business comes days after the U.S border patrol made its way into Kern County.

Sightings have been made from Bakersfield to the Arvin area, with rumors of potential sightings in Delano around Home Depot.

A statement from council member Salvador Solorio-Ruiz reads, “I stand firmly with my undocumented community, recognizing their invaluable contributions and advocating for their rights and dignity.”

Assemblywoman Jasmeet Bains also speaking out on the issue, stating,

“Law enforcement has a responsibility to communicate clearly and accurately with the public to prevent the spread of fear and disinformation among law-abiding communities and the media. Whether a Democrat or Republican is in the White House, preventing fear and trauma must be a higher priority.”

Anyone looking to voice their concerns can attend the town hall meeting Thursday night in the auditorium of Robert F Kennedy High school at 6 pm.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

