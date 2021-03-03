Menu

BPD new role designed to build community trust, increase conversation

A new position in the Bakersfield Police Department is expected to bring community trust to the department.
Posted at 2:01 PM, Mar 03, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In July 2020, the Bakersfield Police Chief announced a new role used to build trust in the community.

It is called the Chief's Adjutant and was designed to do outward-facing police work and relationship building.

"I think historically law enforcement has done a really good job of talking and explaining things but sometimes we haven't done the best job of listening," said BPD Lt. Ryan Kroeker. "One of the things we are really trying to do is listen to the community and by having a community ordinated policing philosophy is to really truly understand what your community needs and community desires."

The role is being used to listen to the community and build trust following the recent unrest throughout the nation and here locally. The goal is to not only build trust, but to increase awareness on certain issues.

