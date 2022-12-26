1 dead following Christmas Eve house fire in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One person is dead following a house fire in East Bakersfield on Saturday, Dec 24.

According to the Kern County Fire Department, the fire began around 5 a.m. near the intersection of South Fairfax Road and East Brundage Lane. Officials say one person was located dead inside the home. Another person was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital.

The Kern County Fire Department says the home did not have a working smoke alarm at the time of the fire.