1 dead following crash at Fruitvale and Downing intersection

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A crash at the intersection of Downing Avenue and Fruitvale Avenue early Friday morning on October 28th left one dead. The crash occurred shortly before 12:27 a.m.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), an unnamed man driving a 2008 Toyota car was speeding on Downing Avenue eastbound toward Fruitvale. He then missed the stop sign at the intersection of Fruitvale and Downing and proceeded to drive across it before crashing through the fence of an unnamed business. The car crashed into several stacks of rebar and a utility trailer before it caught fire. The driver died at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call the CHP Bakersfield Area office at 661-396-6600.