17 dead, eight missing from Southern California mudslides

Number of missing can go up

8:12 AM, Jan 11, 2018
Mike Eliason / Santa Barbara County Fire Department

MONTECITO, Calif. - Eight people are missing after the deadly mudslides in Montecito, according to the Associated Press.

There have been 17 confirmed deaths from the Southern California mudslides.

The storm uprooted trees and homes, and left mangled cars and abandoned surfboards on the streets.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News