Mudslides take out three houses in Southern California

Heavy rains were triggering dangerous flooding and mudslides Tuesday morning in Southern California, with mud and debris destroying at least three homes and pooling water forcing police to close parts of the coastal US Route 101, officials said.

Near the coastal community of Montecito, at least three homes have been "wiped away by mudflow and debris," and emergency workers were scrambling to rescue people from vehicles and buildings, Santa Barbara County fire spokesman Mike Eliason said.

The heavy rain was falling in areas charred by recent wildfires, triggering fears of flash flooding and mudslides.

Thousands of people in Southern California were under evacuation orders because of flooding and mudslide fears, including in Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

Flooding near La Conchita has prompted the closure of parts of US Route 101 in Ventura County, the sheriff's office there said Tuesday morning.

Developing story - more to come

