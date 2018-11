TAFT, Calif. - A 21-year-old who was killed during a rollover crash in Taft has been identified.

According to CHP, on November 12 around 10 p.m., Joseph Ray Anthony Sanchez was driving a 2013 Honda southbound on SR-33, north of Midway Road, when he made an unsafe turning movement. The vehicle crossed the northbound lane and entered the dirt shoulder, where it hit a dirt culvert and overturned.

Sanchez was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He sustained fatal injuries. The Honda sustained major damage and came to rest on its wheels in the dirt field south of the driver.