3 local high school schools fight for championship titles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Three local high school teams are vying for a valley title on the gridiron in three different divisions on Friday, November 25th.

Beginning with an unusual matchup in Division 1, Liberty High School will host San Joaquin Memorial. Many people thought the semifinal between Liberty and Buchanan was considered the championship game. The Patriots got out in front and held on for a 28-20 win, revenge for the lightning-shortened game that Liberty lost to the Bears in the regular season.

The Patriots will need to find some fire against San Joaquin Memorial, who is playing the giant killer in the post-season, taking down top-seeded Clovis West earlier in the month. Coach Bryan Nixon has never faced this team in his time at Liberty. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

In Division 3, Kennedy High School has knocked off some top seeds, including number one, Mission College Preparatory Catholic High School. No rest for the Thunderbirds, however. They will host 11th-seeded Sunnyside High, who has picked up several upsets as well to get to the D3 title game. Gamiez Helm will be called on again to carry the load, as he did last week.

In Division 4, the 8th-seeded Shafter Generals have been on a roll since they opened up with a big win in the post-season against Strathmore. The Generals are road warriors and will have to do it again when they travel to Caruthers.