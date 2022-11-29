8,529 stuffed bears thrown during Teddy Bear Toss, 2nd highest in event history

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dozens of volunteers were inside the convention center Monday morning, November 28th, organizing all of the teddy bears from the Bakersfield Condors' Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday night, November 26th.

The stuffed animals will be donated to more than 50 agencies that work with kids in Kern County. This year, Condorstown threw 8,529 furry donations onto the ice, the second-highest total in event history.

"You should've saw it," said Gabriel Adame, Director of Marketing and Developing of the local non-profit organization United Way of Kern County. "Right when we opened our Uhaul, we opened it up and bags of stuffed animals fell out. That was so exciting and it was so nice. I was actually one at the end of the teddy bear toss game, stuffing the bags and closing the door. We knew it was going to be a great turnout, as you can see, it has been so far."