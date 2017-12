BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - 23ABC has obtained the 911 calls that kicked off an hours-long lockdown and massive law enforcement response at Arvin High School on December 11, 2017.

In the calls you can hear someone say they are at Arvin High School and they have a man on campus with a gun.

Dispatchers immediately send police to the campus and officers quickly ask for back up from the Kern County Sheriff's Office, California Highway Patrol and Bakersfield Police.

Multiple calls went into the Arvin PD dispatch center on the emergency and non-emergency line from family, friends and students reporting the shooter. Many of the callers were reporting what they heard, not reporting they actually saw the man.

Officials eventually determined there was no credible threat and no man with a gun on campus.