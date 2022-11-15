Watch Now
Annual Night B4 Thanksgiving Jam to be held at Rock & Wings in Bakersfield

Posted at 12:41 PM, Nov 15, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Annual Night B4 Thanksgiving Jam will take place at Rock & Wings on White Lane on Wednesday night, November 23rd.

The Annual Night B4 Thanksgiving Jam is a yearly concert featuring local artists. The location of the event changes each year, with this year's location being Rock & Wings. The event will feature performances from DJ Mikey, DJ Mikey Rock, and Mento Buru.

The concert is for all ages and is free to the public. The show will begin at 7 p.m.

For more information, call 661-432-7743.

