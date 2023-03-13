Arvin man injured following shooting in East Bakersfield, suspect at large

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is searching for a man after a shooting that left an Arvin man in critical condition on Sun, March 12.

According to the KCSO, deputies responded to a shooting at Monet Court near Oswell Street and Edison Highway in East Bakersfield around 9 p.m. Officials say a 29-year-old man from Arvin was found with multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Kern Medical Center.

The KCSO says there were no deaths in this incident and that the suspect is still outstanding.

Anyone with more information on this shooting is asked to call the KCSO at (661) 861-3110.