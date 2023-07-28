Arvin police officer to be honored for saving dog from house fire

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — An Arvin police officer who rescued a local dog from a fire will be recognized for his actions.

Arvin police officials and PETA announced that a compassionate action award is on its way from PETA to Officer Adam Calderon for his tenacity and determination in saving the dog.

Back on July 10 body camera footage showed Calderon jumping the fence and running through the neighbor’s yard to rescue the chained-up dog from a mobile home fire. Calderon had to shield the dog from the fire with his own body.

Calderon then used hedge clippers to free the dog, according to officials.

PETA officials say Calderon will receive a framed certificate and vegan chocolates.

PETA officials also said they are working with the current owners of the dog to find it a new home.