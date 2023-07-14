Bodycam video shows Arvin Police officer rescuing dog from mobile home fire

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — They say that dogs are humans' best friends, and now, one officer with the Arvin Police Department has proven that friendship goes both ways.

Bodycam video from Officer Adam Calderon shows Calderon responding to the call where a mobile home was fully engulfed in flames. The homeowners told Calderon that their dog was chained up in their backyard.

Calderon ran through an adjoining yard and hopped a fence to get to the dog. Flames and smoke bore down on the officer as he struggled with the chain. Calderon bought himself and the terrified dog some time by placing a cement block between them and the fast-moving fire.

According to a press release from the Arvin Police, through a combination of some nearby hedge trimmers and sheer force of will, Officer Calderon broke the dog's chains and carried him to safety.

Arvin Police Interim Chief Alex Ghazalpour commended Calderon in their press release on the incident.

"He never thought about giving up and clearly saved that dog's life," Ghazalpour stated.

WATCH THE FULL BODYCAM VIDEO: