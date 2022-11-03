Arvin Transit Department partners with Arvin Police Department for Narcan program

ARVIN, Calif. (KERO) — The City of Arvin announced a partnership between the Arvin Transit Department and the Arvin Police Department (APD) regarding Narcan training on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Following the APD's success with its 2018 Narcan program, Acting Chief Alex Ghazalpour partnered with the Arvin Transit Department to educate drivers and staff on fentanyl and other opioids, as well as how to handle an overdose. Ghazalpour trained each member of the Arvin Transit Department on how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and how to administer Narcan, an overdose reversal medication, to someone experiencing an overdose. All Arvin Transit buses will also carry Narcan.

"It is the mission of the city council and city leadership to foster a strong rapport with the community members and consistently look for ways to best serve them," said a City of Arvin representative via press release. "Bringing transparency, prevention, intervention, and educational programs to the community make programs like this worthwhile. We encourage all community members to talk to their loved ones and friends about the dangers of opioids."