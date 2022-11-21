Watch Now
Autumn Day Camps return to the Boys & Girls Club of Kern County

Posted at 3:46 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 06:46:55-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This week, many parents will have children on break from school and might be looking for something to keep them busy. Boys & Girls Club of Kern County has an answer with their Autumn Day Camps.

The Autumn Day Camps Extravaganza provide enriching activities and experiences for children. Activities range from games, STEM, outdoor games, and more.

The Autumn Extravaganza runs from Nov. 21 to 23 at the Boys & Girls Clubs at the Armstrong Youth Center, Stockdale Club, and Lamont Club.

