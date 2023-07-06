Bakersfield Animal Care Center sees fewer fireworks runaways this year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — July 4th can be a stressful time for dogs. The loud bangs, booms, and pops from fireworks can send dogs into a panic attack or lead them to run away. The City of Bakersfield Animal Care Center says so far, they've rescued 11 dogs off the street since last night.

According to the center's director Matthew Buck, it's significantly fewer dogs than last year.

"Last year we were at 46, so we've only seen about a third of the dogs, and we're halfway through, so if the trends continue, we'll probably only be at about 30 dogs," said Buck.

Buck says that while he's happy to see the numbers dropping, he anticipates most of their rescues will happen over the next few days.

"Sometimes dogs will run and hide for a few days after they're scared like that from the fireworks, so still for the next couple of days, we're not out of the woods yet. We will still see an influx of dogs in the next couple of days," said Buck.

According to the American Kennel Club, there is a 100 percent increase in missing dogs during fireworks season compared to the rest of the year. In addition, 80 percent of owners notice a change in their dogs' behavior after fireworks season, and 48 percent of owners say their dogs are scared of fireworks.

Buck says the Animal Care Center's goal is to take as many dogs off the streets as possible. However, when there isn't enough capacity at the shelter, it forces them to start euthanizing animals.

"We had to do a few to open up some kennels for this holiday weekend. Right now we're at a point where it's looking like we're not going to have to do anymore unless a lot more dogs come in, so that's a good thing with the numbers being lower this year," said Buck.

The nonprofit organization Animal Ethics says that not only are dogs at risk of becoming deaf due to the high frequency of fireworks, but they can also suffer from paralysis, develop a tremor, and experience increased urination, hyperalertness, and a significantly increased heart rate in response to the stress.

Buck says the fear these animals face is only compounded once they're dropped off at the shelter since they're in a new place without their owners. That's why Buck says it's so important to start search efforts as soon as you notice your dog is missing.

"You know your dog best, so it's always best to come to the shelter to identify your dog and make sure your dog is here," said Buck.

According to Buck, once a dog has been picked up and transported, they're put on a 3-day-hold while efforts are made to find the owner. After the hold period, the Animal Care Center says the dogs are put up for adoption.

If you've lost your dog due to the fireworks, you're advised to visit your local shelter or to call Bakersfield Animal Control at 326-3436.