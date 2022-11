BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Volunteers are set to assemble more than 600 meal kits on Tuesday, November 22nd before distributing them to veterans and disadvantaged seniors living in Kern County throughout the week.

Local non-profit Bakersfield ARC and Albertsons are sponsoring the Valley Feeding Project’s Thanksgiving Meal Delivery. Officials say the goal this year is to feed more individuals and families than ever before.