Bakersfield Assemblyman Rudy Salas discusses consequences of governor's ‘Just Transition Roadmap’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — In July the governor will release his ‘Just Transition Roadmap’ for moving California towards a clean economy and away from safe and essential oil and gas operations.

His new proposed ban on hydraulic fracturing, combined with his earlier announcement banning the combustion engine, and a total ban on oil production by 2045.

Bakersfield Assemblymember Rudy Salas says this new proposal does not show consideration for the essential workers who provide affordable, reliable energy, nor does it take into account the communities who depend on it.

"What we're asking for is that when he's looking at those types of actions is to not forget about California families not forget Kern County families who are going to potentially lose good-paying jobs," he said.

Salas said he wants to make sure that families and businesses here aren't left behind, places locally like Aera Energy who are embracing renewable energy.