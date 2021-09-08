Bakersfield Christmas parade plans to be an in-person event as long COVID regulations allow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For this year's upcoming Bakersfield Christmas parade so far, the plan is to hold an actual live event if everything stays the course regarding the COVID pandemic.

According to parade organizers, the parade will be limited to just 110 entries only this year. Applications to enter and take part in the parade will be available on their website starting September 15th.

Organizers told 23ABC that they are also preparing in case they have to do a pre-recorded parade like last year if the COVID surge gets worse.

"Recognizing that COVID is unfortunately still with us. We are at the mercy of following the protocols as established by the state and county health departments, we will have that information updated as we get it,” said Greg Cronk with the Christmas parade. “Fortunately, the next series of information for outdoor events we are told is on or about November one. So, until something serious arises, we will have those details at that time."

He said that for now, everything is moving forward for a live parade set for December 2nd at 6 p.m.