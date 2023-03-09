Bakersfield city council announces street improvement projects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City Council approved hiring a design consultant for the Niles and Monterey corridor Complete Streets Improvement Project.

The city says the goal of the project is to implement transformative change in a historically disadvantaged neighborhood through collective, targeted investment among multiple partners and agencies.

These improvements will include enhanced sidewalks, bicycle lanes, street lighting, and storm drainage.

The city is expected to undergo street median installation projects on a number of roads.

The $900,000 project is part of a larger $225 million award from Caltrans to multiple California counties. The goal is to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries on city and county roads.

The project will install raised street medians on Jewetta Avenue between Hageman Road and Olive Drive, on Camino Media between Gosford Road and the canal, on Hosking Avenue between Akers Road and Hughes Lane, and in several sections of Panama Lane. HSIP allocation: $807,030.