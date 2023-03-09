Watch Now
Bakersfield lifts COVID-19 emergency proclamation

Also during the meeting, the council approved hiring a design consultant for the Niles and Monterey corridor Complete Streets Improvement Project.
During a City Council meeting on Wednesday, the City of Bakersfield agreed to lift its COVID-19 emergency proclamation that was put in place in March 2020.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — During a City Council meeting on Wednesday, the City of Bakersfield agreed to lift its COVID-19 emergency proclamation that was put in place back in March 2020.

During the city's emergency response, several safety measures were implemented including social distancing guidelines and requiring face coverings in public spaces per recommendations from the Kern County Public Health Department.

The council's decision to lift the state of emergency comes after Governor Gavin Newsom lifted the state-wide emergency COVID response on February 28, and Kern County lifted its declaration the same day.

