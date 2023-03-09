Bakersfield lifts COVID-19 emergency proclamation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — During a City Council meeting on Wednesday, the City of Bakersfield agreed to lift its COVID-19 emergency proclamation that was put in place back in March 2020.

During the city's emergency response, several safety measures were implemented including social distancing guidelines and requiring face coverings in public spaces per recommendations from the Kern County Public Health Department.

The council's decision to lift the state of emergency comes after Governor Gavin Newsom lifted the state-wide emergency COVID response on February 28, and Kern County lifted its declaration the same day.