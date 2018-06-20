Bakersfield City Council considers adding one-cent sales tax vote to November ballot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Bakersfield City Council is putting the finishing touches on a November ballot measure that would add a penny to the city's sales tax. The measure a topic of discussion at the council's meeting Wednesday night.

Bakersfield City Council members are expected to approve the language for the increase during that meeting. Currently, the measure states that the money will be earmarked for things like public safety, fire, fiscal stability and quality of life issues like homelessness.

The sales tax is currently at 7.25 percent, with the city only receiving one percent of that total. The new measure would increase that to 8.25 percent.

Council member Andrae Gonzales says the increase is needed because of how drastic the city has grown in the last decade. He says if the measure is passed in November by the voters, the tax would generate an additional $50 million a year for the city.

The city council meeting takes place Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. It will be held in the council chambers at city hall on Truxtun Avenue.