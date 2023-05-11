Bakersfield City School District to hold 23rd annual Academic Pentathlon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City School District will hold its 23rd annual Academic Pentathlon on Sat, May 13.

The Academic Pentathlon is a district-wide competition that has fourth through sixth-grade students compete against each other on educational topics, such as social science, history, math, and literature. According to the BCSD, the event has three goals: increasing learning potential through competitive challenge, providing schools with a way to reward student achievements, and stimulating academic interaction and endeavors.

“I think the most crucial reason why we support this event is it makes learning fun,” said Michael Stone, the BCSD District Coordinator. “Competition adds an element you don't get when you're studying by yourself. So you have a team effort. You have to be part of that effort as a group to succeed together.”

The Academic Pentathlon Super Quiz will take place at Stiern Middle School from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the award ceremony following it from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

