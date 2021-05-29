Bakersfield city spray parks set to open this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Get ready to cool off this weekend. According to the Bakersfield city manager, all nine city-maintained spray parks are set to open on Saturday, May 29th.

This just in time as temperatures will hit triple digits for the first time by Monday.

The parks will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday through Labor Day. The parks will be closed on Mondays to allow for maintenance work and water conservation. The parks will be open on Mondays that are also observed holidays: Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day.

The parks are operating on a reduced time schedule as a "proactive step to help conserve water following the governor's drought declaration in Kern County." However, the city manager says these changes were not mandated by the state.