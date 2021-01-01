Kylie Walker, 23ABC

Email: Kylie.Walker@KERO.com

Kylie joined the 23ABC team in March of 2020. She previously worked for an NBC affiliate in Humboldt County, where she was a news reporter, producer, and weekday anchor. After that, she made her way down to Kern County, where she enjoys being closer to home. Kylie grew up in Newport Beach, Orange County. She graduated from Chapman University in 2017.

When Kylie was in second grade she knew she wanted to be a news reporter and meteorologist. She loves having a platform to help those who feel the need to be heard. She feels honored to start telling stories on behalf of the residents of Kern County. Kylie will also forecast your weather on the weekends, as the station's newest Weather Anchor.

When Kylie is not at work, she likes to go to the dog beach with her pups, explore SoCal, and spend time with her family.

