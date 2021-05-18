Bakersfield College Choirs present virtual Spring concert

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield College Choir ensemble debuted its Spring concert entitled "I Lived" Monday via Youtube.

The concert was released on the choir's Youtube channel.

Director of Choral and Vocal Studies at Bakersfield College, Dr. Jennifer Garrett said, “While the past year has changed how we conduct our concerts, it has not changed why and what we do as singers, performers, and artists. I am so proud of BC’s choral community for creating such a beautiful concert for everyone to enjoy.”

Dr. Garrett added that the music chosen for the concert focuses on continuing to live through hardships, such as the challenges brought on by COVID-19 and will feature themes such as living through loss, loneliness, trials, and that relationships, community, hope, and music can carry us through.

