Bakersfield College hosts annual Journalism Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College hosted dozens of local high school students for its annual Journalism Day event on Fri, Feb 24.

Speakers included seasoned journalists, media, and public relations professionals, as well as 23ABC's own Ava Kershner and Executive Producer Kennedy Thomas.

Guests shared their journalism stories and discussed with students ways to get a foot-in-the-door in the industry.

"I like to apply the things I learned to my own high school newspaper," said Audrina Natividad, a student at Ridgeview High School. "So, I hope to be able to do that."

To conclude the event, awards were handed out to the participating journalism programs for newscasts and individual stories they produced.