Bakersfield College unveils Renegade Nexus Pantry, providing basic needs for students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College students may have access to everything they need now with the opening of the new Renegade Nexus Pantry.

BC's new basic needs center debuted Tuesday with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony. It's expected to be a vital resource for students by providing them with a variety of food and nutritious snacks.

"Here in our space, we not only have food for them, but we have clothing, hygiene products, cleaning products, and personal care products as well. So that's what they can access in our space. And then our staff is always available to meet with students to go more in-depth with them and determine what their needs are and how we can best serve them."

The Renegade Nexus Pantry is open to students on campus Monday through Thursday each week of the school year.

