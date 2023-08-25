Edible Garden marks a year of keeping it fresh at Bakersfield College

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — While grocery prices are still inducing sticker shock, students at Bakersfield College can take advantage of another way to get fresh produce and other essentials. The Edible Garden at Bakersfield College, breaching its first year of existence, continues to grow and benefit the community, especially the Renegade Pantry.

"In the month of July, we harvested $100 out of this garden, all of which actually went to our Renegade Pantry, which was open during the summer months, so students can come on campus and still be able to get accessories, food products, through the pantry," said Edible Education Garden Technician Stacey Jischke.

The Bakersfield College Renegade Pantry provides several necessities to students, from pantry staples like milk and bread to personal essentials like shampoo and lotion.

Ruth Salazar is a BC student, and she says she started taking advantage of the pantry last year. She says it's a great way to ensure food security on campus.

"It provides us a way to access more food, especially now when the prices of things are going up, so maybe we might have to cut corners and purchase only basics," said Salazar.

Salazar adds the addition of fresh produce grown right there on campus, as well as other various groceries, like proteins, are luxuries some may not be able to get otherwise.

"Roast beef and beef hotdogs, because those things are pretty expensive," said Salazar. "If it wasn't for the pantry, I'd probably never get them."

As for those working in the Edible Garden, it's an enriching feeling to see their hard work go to a good place.

"It's a very rewarding feeling when you get to see students standing in line to go into the Renegade Pantry. They come out with bags filled with produce, and knowing that they get to eat healthily, and it's free, and it came from our own backyard," said Jischke.

The Edible Garden is a class in the agriculture major at BC, but there are opportunities for community members to also get down in the dirt as part of a non-credit course

