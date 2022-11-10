Bakersfield College's Renegade Pantry accepting donations for Thanksgiving holiday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield College (BC) and its Renegade Pantry announced that they are accepting donations for the upcoming holidays, including Thanksgiving. The announcement was made on Wednesday, November 9th.

The Renegade Pantry is a food pantry made specifically for BC students, as many students struggle financially, especially with rising costs due to inflation. To gain access to the pantry, BC students must be enrolled in at least half a credit unit and have a BC ID card. The pantry has seen over 15,000 students in the Fall 2022 semester so far.

The pantry is accepting various types of food, attire, school supplies, and hygiene products. Items accepted include but are not limited to cereal, fruit preserves, nuts, unsweetened apple sauce, canned protein, dried and canned fruit, instant oatmeal, soups, peanut butter, seeds and trail mix, and whole grain granola bars. The pantry prefers healthy foods.

BC students may also enter in a drawing for a free turkey. Entries will be accepted until Tuesday, November 15th. To enter, go to the BC Student Life website.