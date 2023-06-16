Bakersfield Community Theatre performs 'Torch Song' during Pride Month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Community Theatre will hold the final show of its production of "Torch Song" on Sat, June 17.

"Torch Song" is a play written by Harvey Fierstein that highlights the struggle of a gay person who has a conservative-minded parent, a topic many can relate to. The actors in the play talked about what people can expect from the show.

“They can expect a story of love and the search to find love," said Dakota Nash, the actor for main character Arnold Beckoff. "It’s not often that these queer stories are often told in our community, so being able to play a character who is on a search, a quest, I think it kind of unifies us and brings us together because everyone can relate to that.”

BCT's version of the story is a two-act adaptation of the Tony Award-winning play.

Julie Gaines is the actress who plays Ma Beckoff, the Jewish mother of drag queen Arnold Beckoff. Gaines says that the choice to do "Torch Song" during Pride Month was intentional.

“This month is important to remind people that this is still a struggle," said Gaines. "This play was done in the 70s and the same struggles, unfortunately, are still occurring now the same attitudes are still occurring now. I think having this done during Pride Month highlights that a lot and I think that’s important.”

The theatre is also holding a raffle as well, with the winner being announced on Saturday.

The last two performances of the show will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Fri, June 16 and Sat, June 17. To purchase tickets to the show, go to BCT's website.

