Bakersfield Condors fire head athletic trainer following sexual offense charges

Posted at 6:58 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 09:58:15-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors announced on Sunday, October 9th, that they have fired their head athletic trainer after he was charged with several felonies.

The Condors organization issued a statement on Twitter. "Earlier today, we became aware that Bakersfield Condors Head Athletic Trainer Chad Drown had been charged with very serious felony offenses related to contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense in the state of California. We are shocked and dismayed by the news and Mr. Drown has been relieved of his duties immediately."

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is discovered.

