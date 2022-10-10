Bakersfield Condors fire head athletic trainer following sexual offense charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors announced on Sunday, October 9th, that they have fired their head athletic trainer after he was charged with several felonies.

The Condors organization issued a statement on Twitter. "Earlier today, we became aware that Bakersfield Condors Head Athletic Trainer Chad Drown had been charged with very serious felony offenses related to contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense in the state of California. We are shocked and dismayed by the news and Mr. Drown has been relieved of his duties immediately."

A statement from the Condors: pic.twitter.com/TgLoPskvMk — Bakersfield Condors (@Condors) October 10, 2022

This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is discovered.