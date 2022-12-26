Bakersfield Fire Department and Santa team up to visit children during holidays

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Santa Claus visited local hospitals after getting prepared at the Bakersfield Fire Department for the 38th year in a row, sponsored by the Bakersfield Firefighter's Relief Association.

Santa and the Bakersfield Fire Department's Christmas Eve Task Force were out making stops at hospitals and children's centers throughout Bakersfield on Saturday, Dec 24.

The goal of the Christmas Eve Task Force is to bring cheer and smiles to the faces of kids who are spending their holiday in the hospital or away from their families.