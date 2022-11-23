Watch Now
Bakersfield Fire Department holds annual Turkey Fryer Demonstration

As countless Americans will be feasting on turkey tomorrow, the Bakersfield Fire Department brought a visual reminder to celebrate safely on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Posted at 8:29 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 11:29:54-05

If frying a turkey, the most important part is to do it outside, away from any structures and anything that is flammable.

"There are a lot of things that could go wrong if you don't do it correctly," said Andrew Freeborn, the Public Information Officer for the Kern County Fire Department. "If you overfill it, if you don't have your turkey thawed appropriately, if you have the oil heated too high, if you lower the turkey in too quickly, any of these things could cause that oil to start to steam, to boil over, and it could ignite a fire."

The demonstration is held each year at the fire department's training facility in Northwest Bakersfield.

