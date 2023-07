BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Fire Department is investigating two house fires that erupted in Central Bakersfield on Thurs, July 6.

According to the BFD, crews were called out to reports of a home on fire near 23rd Street and D Streets. That fire then spread to the house next door.

Crews were able to knock down all the flames. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.