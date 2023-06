BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Fire crews battled a vegetation fire that ignited off Highway 178 east of the intersection with Weedpatch Highway on Tues, June 17.

The Bakersfield Fire Department responded to the blaze at around 8:30 p.m. Officials say firefighters got the jump on it and knocked down the flames quickly.

Crews put out the blaze approximately half an hour after they arrived. At this time, it is unknown how the fire started.