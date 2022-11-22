Bakersfield Fire Department to host Turkey Fryer Demonstration

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Americans will be feasting on turkey this Thursday, November 24, and many people choose a delicious and sometimes dangerous option for baking that bird.

The Bakersfield Fire Department is hosting its annual Turkey Fryer Demonstration at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22nd for those who plan to dunk that holiday centerpiece in boiling oil.

It is the most visual way to illustrate how risky cooking can be while highlighting the dangers associated with improper use and preparation when deep frying a turkey. For example, never put a frozen bird in hot oil. The demonstration is held each year at the fire department's training facility on Olive Drive.

On a day meant for family and feasting, firefighters want everyone to stay safe. Here's an in-depth look at cooking safely on Thanksgiving.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, there are more than three times as many cooking fires on Thanksgiving day than on any other typical day of the year. So remember: cook with caution.

When cooking any turkey, they suggest checking on it frequently and staying in the home while the food is cooking. They also suggest keeping children away from the stove.

Make sure the smoke alarms in the house are working. If there does happen to be a small grease fire on the stovetop, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed.

If you have any doubt about fighting a small fire, just get out and call 9-1-1.