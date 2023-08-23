Bakersfield Fire sends crews to assist with NorCal fires amid a busy year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Emergency crews are having a busy year, and that includes our local firefighters.

Bakersfield Fire Captain Codi Adams just returned from one deployment and is now heading up north to assist with the Happy Camp Complex wildfires, and he’s just one of many from Bakersfield Fire answering the call.

“We just got sent out to an OES deployment by the state and now were heading up to the Happy Camp Complex Fire which is up north by the Oregon border," Adams said.

The Happy Camp Complex fire has burned 11,308 acres in Siskiyou County. It is 2% contained.

"Obviously with the heavy rain early in the year and we were super busy with the Kern River and rescues and now we’re starting to see that transition with the heat," said Adams.

BFD said while this year has been busy for them due to storms, flooding, and rescues in the Kern River, it's been an unusually slow wildfire season.

“Generally we start sending troops out May, June, July," said Tim Ortiz, battalion chief with BFD. "We had one deployment about three weeks ago and this is are second. They anticipated a later wildfire season and it's shaping up to be that way."

However things are now beginning to pick up, as lightning struck the Six Rivers National Forest six times on Aug. 15 and led to at least 27 fires. Ortiz said even though they’d already sent some crews to assist up north, heavy winds spurred the fire prompting another call for help.

Adams saying while its been a laboring year already, this is why they’re always prepared.

“Just kind of knowing it's coming and keeping my family in the loop," he said. "This is the time of year when we can get really busy."

As wildfire season progresses, Ortiz said it’s important for their crews to rely on each other, especially for new recruits.

“They’ll lean on those senior members," he said.