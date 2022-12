BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The new member of the Independent Emissions Market Advisory Committee is a man from Bakersfield.

46-year-old Brian Holt was appointed by California Governor Gavin Newsom. Holt has been a business manager and financial secretary of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local branch 428 since 2021.

The position doesn't require Senate confirmation and it is not a paid position.