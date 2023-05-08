Bakersfield man arrested for crimes against children, police ask for victims

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield man was arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations for multiple sex crimes against children, including oral copulation of a minor and coercing production of child pornography, on Fri, May 5.

According to the BPD, the department began an investigation after discovering one of the man's underage "sextortion" victims on Sept 16, 2022. It was revealed that there were additional underage victims and that the man lived in Bakersfield.

The BPD and HSI searched a home relating to the investigation, as well as an Internet Crimes Against Children investigation, near the 300 block of Madison Street in Southeast Bakersfield around 11 a.m. During the search, officers discovered evidence of multiple crimes against children.

Walter Gray Jr, 20, was arrested and taken to the Kern County Jail for extortion possession of child pornography, coercing production of child pornography, contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense, and oral copulation of a minor, according to the BPD.

Three of Gray's victims have been identified, one of whom was discovered by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. There are potentially more victims, with the crimes taking place from 2022 to Fri, May 5.

Anyone who was a victim or knows a victim of Gray's is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111 or Detective Chad Ott at (661) 326-3871.

