Bakersfield man sentenced to 20 years for child pornography

Posted at 2:16 PM, Oct 03, 2022
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Department of Justice and United States Attorney Philip A. Talbert announced that a Bakersfield man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for receiving child pornography on Monday, October 3rd, following an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations.

John Perry, 64, was found to have received over 1,000 images of child pornography on his cellphone and the internet through cloud storage. According to court documents, the images contained prepubescent children suffering through various acts of sexual abuse and molestation.

Perry had prior convictions in California and Washington, including a previous charge for possession of child pornography, communicating with minors for immoral purposes, and rape of a child.

