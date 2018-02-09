Bakersfield native invited to NFL Combine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A Bakersfield native is one step closer to playing professional football.

Independence High School graduate D.J. Reed has been invited to the 2018 NFL Scouting Combine.

Reed, a defensive back at Kansas State, was one of the 326 participants selected for the NFL Combine, according to the university.

Reed is one of two Kansas State players in this year's combine which is happening in Indianapolis later this month.

In December, Reed tweeted that he was entering the 2018 NFL Draft.