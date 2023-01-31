Bakersfield Planet Fitness location celebrates 1st graduate of Pathways to Work program

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The first graduate of the Pathways to Work program was celebrated on Mon, Jan 30.

Emmanuel Agbonkonkon, who is developmentally disabled, is now officially hired at the Planet Fitness location on Panama Lane and Ashe Road in Southwest Bakersfield. Pathways to Work is an organization that provides the skills to help those with challenges become successfully employed.

Agbonkonkon says he is grateful for the opportunity and looks to continue to get better at his role.

"Keep doing what I love to do, and put god first in everything I do and the sky is the limit," said Agbonkonkon.

The Program Manager for the Pathways to Work program, Christina Pachaco, says she is proud of Agbonkonkon.

"He's not like any other person we have ever met in this world," said Pachaco. "He comes with so much energy and so much personality and we wanted to show him how thankful we were on both of our ends, to show him that we all work together in this world to get something done and he was that perfect piece of the puzzle to put it all together."

For more information on the Pathways to Work program, visit its website.